WROCLAW, Poland Czech Republic coach Michal Bilek made two changes to his team for the Euro 2012 Group A match against Greece on Tuesday, bringing in defensive midfielder Tomas Hubschman and switching Michal Kadlec to the centre of defence.

David Limbersky comes in at left back, relegating Roman Hubnik, who played in central defence in their opening game, to the bench as the Czechs seek to reinforce a rearguard that gave away four goals against Russia.

Veteran Greece midfielder Kostas Katsouranis anchors the backline with 20-year old Kyriakos Papadopoulos who came on against the Poles when his namesake Avraam Papadopoulos hurt his knee.

Katsouranis drops back into defence as a replacement for Sokratis Papastathopoulos who sits out the game after picking up a red card in the opener. Midfielder Giorgos Fotakis overcame an injury to make the starting lineup.

Greece: 1-Kostas Chalkias; 15-Vasilis Torosidis, 5-Kyriakos Papadopoulos, 21-Kostas Katsouranis, 20-Jose Holebas; 16-Giorgos Fotakis, 2-Giannis Maniatis, 10-Giorgos Karagounis; 14-Dimitris Salpingidis, 7-Giorgos Samaras, 22-Kostas Fortounis

Czech Republic: 1-Petr Cech; 2-Theodor Gebre Selassie, 3-Michal Kadlec, 6-Tomas Sivok, 8-David Limbersky; 13-Jaroslav Plasil, 17-Tomas Hubschman; 19-Petr Jiracek, 10-Tomas Rosicky, 14-Vaclav Pilar; 15-Milan Baros

(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Ed Osmond)