Soccer-Lander owner cleared for Southampton takeover
LONDON, June 9 The Premier League has given Lander Sports owner Gao Jisheng clearance to take over Southampton's holding company, the Chinese stadium builder said on Friday.
June 19 Euro 2012 Group D results and final standings on Tuesday: Sweden 2 France 0 England 1 Ukraine 0 P W D L F A Pts England * 3 2 1 0 5 3 7 France * 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Ukraine 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 Sweden 3 1 0 2 5 5 3 * Denotes qualified for quarter-finals Results: June 11 France 1 England 1 Ukraine 2 Sweden 1 June 15 Ukraine 0 France 2 Sweden 2 England 3 (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
June 9 Middlesbrough appointed former Leeds United boss Garry Monk as their new manager, the Teesside club said on Friday.