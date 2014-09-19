LONDON, Sept 19 Factbox on the 13 host cities and venues that will stage Euro 2020 matches.

Country: Azerbaijan

City: Baku

Stadium: Baku Olympic Stadium

Capacity: 69,870 (new stadium, completed by 2015)

Matches: Three group stage games and one quarter-final

Country: Belgium

City: Brussels

Venue: Eurostadium

Capacity: 62,613 (new stadium, completed by 2018)

Matches: Three group stage games and one round-of-16 match

Country: Denmark

City: Copenhagen

Venue: Parken Stadium

Capacity: 38,190

Matches: Three group stage games and one round-of-16 match

Country: England

City: London

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Capacity: 90,652

Matches: Semi-finals and final

Country: Germany

City: Munich

Venue: Allianz Arena

Capacity: 70,067

Matches: Three group stage games and one quarter-final

Country: Hungary

City: Budapest

Venue: Ferenc Puskas Stadium

Capacity: 68,156 (new stadium, completed by 2018)

Matches: Three group stage games and one round-of-16 match

Country: Ireland

City: Dublin

Venue: Aviva Stadium

Capacity: 51,711

Matches: Three group stage games and one round-of-16 match

Country: Italy

City: Rome

Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Capacity: 68,993 (under renovation, work completed by 2017)

Matches: Three group stage games and one quarter-final

Country: Netherlands

City: Amsterdam

Venue: Amsterdam Arena

Capacity: 53,052

Matches: Three group stage games and one round-of-16 match

Country: Romania

City: Bucharest

Venue: National Arena

Capacity: 54,851

Matches: Three group stage games and one round-of-16 match

Country: Russia

City: St Petersburg

Venue: Zenit Arena

Capacity: 61,251 (new stadium, completed by 2016)

Matches: Three group stage games and one quarter-final

Country: Scotland

City: Glasgow

Venue: Hampden Park

Capacity: 52,063

Matches: Three group stage games and one round-of-16 match

Country: Spain

City: Bilbao

Venue: San Mames Stadium

Capacity: 53,289 (new stadium, completed by 2015)

Matches: Three group stage games and one round-of-16 match