LONDON, Sept 19 Factbox on the 13 host cities and venues that will stage Euro 2020 matches.
Country: Azerbaijan
City: Baku
Stadium: Baku Olympic Stadium
Capacity: 69,870 (new stadium, completed by 2015)
Matches: Three group stage games and one quarter-final
Country: Belgium
City: Brussels
Venue: Eurostadium
Capacity: 62,613 (new stadium, completed by 2018)
Matches: Three group stage games and one round-of-16 match
Country: Denmark
City: Copenhagen
Venue: Parken Stadium
Capacity: 38,190
Matches: Three group stage games and one round-of-16 match
Country: England
City: London
Venue: Wembley Stadium
Capacity: 90,652
Matches: Semi-finals and final
Country: Germany
City: Munich
Venue: Allianz Arena
Capacity: 70,067
Matches: Three group stage games and one quarter-final
Country: Hungary
City: Budapest
Venue: Ferenc Puskas Stadium
Capacity: 68,156 (new stadium, completed by 2018)
Matches: Three group stage games and one round-of-16 match
Country: Ireland
City: Dublin
Venue: Aviva Stadium
Capacity: 51,711
Matches: Three group stage games and one round-of-16 match
Country: Italy
City: Rome
Venue: Stadio Olimpico
Capacity: 68,993 (under renovation, work completed by 2017)
Matches: Three group stage games and one quarter-final
Country: Netherlands
City: Amsterdam
Venue: Amsterdam Arena
Capacity: 53,052
Matches: Three group stage games and one round-of-16 match
Country: Romania
City: Bucharest
Venue: National Arena
Capacity: 54,851
Matches: Three group stage games and one round-of-16 match
Country: Russia
City: St Petersburg
Venue: Zenit Arena
Capacity: 61,251 (new stadium, completed by 2016)
Matches: Three group stage games and one quarter-final
Country: Scotland
City: Glasgow
Venue: Hampden Park
Capacity: 52,063
Matches: Three group stage games and one round-of-16 match
Country: Spain
City: Bilbao
Venue: San Mames Stadium
Capacity: 53,289 (new stadium, completed by 2015)
Matches: Three group stage games and one round-of-16 match (Complied by Michael Hann; editing by Toby Davis)