LONDON, Sept 19 A list of venues for the Euro 2020 championship:

Semi-finals and final

Venue: Wembley Stadium (London)

Three group stage games and one quarter-final

Venue: Baku Olympic Stadium (Baku)

Venue: Allianz Arena (Munich)

Venue: Stadio Olimpico (Rome)

Venue: Zenit Arena (St Petersburg)

Three group stage games and one round-of-16 match

Venue: Eurostadium (Brussels)

Venue: Parken Stadium (Copenhagen)

Venue: Ferenc Puskas Stadium (Budapest)

Venue: Aviva Stadium (Dublin)

Venue: Amsterdam Arena (Amsterdam)

Venue: National Arena (Bucharest)

Venue: Hampden Park (Glasgow)

Venue: San Mames Stadium (Bilbao)