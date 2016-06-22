LYON, France Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score at four European Championship tournaments with a brilliant back-heel flick against Hungary at Euro 2016 on Wednesday after setting a finals appearance record.

Ronaldo's equaliser in the Group F game made the score 2-2 with the forward having broken the record for the number of appearances at Euro tournaments when he started his 17th game.

Ronaldo, who set Portugal's all-time appearance record in internationals with his 128th cap in their last Euro 2016 match against Austria, moved ahead of former France defender Lilian Thuram and ex-Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar on 16.

Ronaldo is the record scorer at Euro finals and in qualifying with a total of 27 goals.

