PARIS Austrian defender Aleksandar Dragovic returns to the starting 11 for their must-win Euro 2016 match against Iceland on Wednesday.

Dragovic served a suspension after being sent off in Austria's opening 2-0 loss to Hungary.

He replaces Martin Harnik, with Florian Klein moving into midfield, but coach Marcel Koller made no other changes as Austria seek their first goal of the tournament in their final Group F game at Stade de France.

That means striker Marc Janko, scorer of seven goals in qualifying, remains on the bench. Marcel Sabitzer will again lead the line.

Iceland, who require only a point to reach the last 16, are unchanged, with captain Aron Gunnarsson retaining his place in central midfield after shrugging off a groin injury.

Austria, on one point, must win to reach the knockout rounds.

Hungary, on four points and already qualified, play Portugal, on two points, in the other group match.

(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Ian Chadband)