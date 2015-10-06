LONDON With an almost unbelievably cruel and ironic sense of timing, Michel Platini's grand plan to open up the European championship finals to more countries than ever before is reaching its climax just as he faces a possible suspension from football.

The 60-year-old UEFA president, former France great, former national team coach and still French football's most revered icon might be persona non grata when his country hosts the 24-team finals next summer.

Instead of basking in some reflected glory after an unexpectedly exciting and open qualifying competition that reaches its climax over the next few days, Platini is facing an uncertain future because of his alleged involvement in a $2.0 million payment from FIFA which is being investigated by the Swiss authorities.

Platini was a strong advocate of expanding the finals from 16 to 24 teams despite widespread opposition from many critics who feared the move would ruin what was regarded as the "perfect tournament."

But if the qualifiers are anything to go by, the expanded finals could take the Euros to new heights as countries like Iceland, who have never been to a major tournament, and Wales, virtually certain to qualify for one for the first time since 1958, bring a refreshing new look to the old format.

With eight qualifying rounds completed, only Austria, the Czech Republic, England and Iceland have definitely booked their places alongside hosts France next year.

By next Tuesday, 20 of the 24 finalists will be known as will the eight teams going into the four playoffs being played in November.

A total of 52 international matches will kickoff between Thursday and next Tuesday with 32 nations still having hopes of reaching the finals while 17 countries are definitely eliminated.

Nowhere perhaps is the excitement running as high as in Wales, who need just one point from their final two Group B matches against Bosnia and minnows Andorra to reach their first major tournament since the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden.

DRAMATIC RISE

Manager Chris Coleman has overseen a dramatic rise in Welsh fortunes since he took over from the late Gary Speed in January 2012 with them rising to their highest ever position of eighth in the FIFA world rankings.

Coleman has the good fortune that the world's most expensive player Gareth Bale is Welsh, and the Real Madrid player, who has scored six goals in eight qualifiers and was named Wales Footballer of the Year for the fifth successive time on Tuesday, is relishing the chance to go to France.

"We’re close to achieving something that no other (Wales) team has done before and we’re all excited by that,” Bale said when he collected his award.

"We know what we have at stake, but we’re keeping calm and we know what we have to do. We’re only focussed on Bosnia, not Andorra, and we want to get the job done as soon as possible."

Belgium, third in the FIFA rankings, are one point behind Wales and four in front of Israel and will qualify if they beat Andorra on Saturday which should be a formality.

Their Dutch neighbours are far worse off. Belgium have trailed in the Netherlands' slipstream for years, but the Dutch are in serious trouble in Group A.

With Iceland and the Czech Republic already qualified, Turkey lead the Netherlands by two points, have a better head-to-head record and will secure third spot if they draw in the Czech Republic on Saturday and the Dutch lose in Kazakhstan to miss their first finals since 1984.

None of the other major nations look like missing out.

World champions Germany, reigning champions Spain, Italy, World Cup 2018 hosts Russia and Portugal are all close, while Northern Ireland are just a win away from their first major tournament since the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

