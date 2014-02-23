NICE, France Feb 23 Spain will start their campaign for a third successive European title in a group with Ukraine, Slovakia, Belarus, Macedonia and Luxembourg following the draw for the Euro 2016 qualifying competition made on Sunday.

Italy, runners-up to Spain in 2012, will meet Croatia, Norway, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan and Malta in their section.

Gibraltar, UEFA's newest association, will face Germany, Ireland, Poland, Scotland and Georgia. They were originally drawn in the same group as Spain but moved to another one because of political tensions between the two countries.

The nine group winners and runners-up will qualify automatically for the finals, along with the best third-placed team. The eight other third-placed teams will meet in playoffs to decide the final four teams to take part in the finals in France in 2016.

The qualifying competition, which lasts for 13 months, begins in September.

