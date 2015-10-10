LONDON Oct 10 Wales reached their first major tournament for 57 years despite losing 2-0 to Bosnia in their penultimate Euro 2016 Group B qualifying match on Saturday.

Belgium also qualified for the finals in France next year as they leapfrogged Wales into first place at the top of the group with a 4-1 win in Andorra while Italy went through after their 3-1 win in a Group H match in Azerbaijan.

Despite the defeat, Wales qualified because Israel lost 2-1 at home to Cyprus and, mathematically were the only team who could have prevented them finishing in the top two.

Belgium top Group B with 20 points, followed by Wales on 18, Bosnia 14, Israel 13 and Cyprus 12.

With one round of qualifiers remaining, the Netherlands, Turkey, Bosnia, Israel, Cyprus, Norway and Croatia ended the day either in contention for second place in their groups or a playoff berth after their final matches on Tuesday.

While Wales, Belgium and Italy all made sure of their places in France, the Netherlands, who have not missed a championship finals since 1984, kept their chances of a playoff berth alive with a 2-1 win in Kazakhstan.

The fate of the 1988 European champions will be decided on Tuesday when they face the already-qualified Czech Republic and Turkey, also vying for third place, play Iceland who have already sealed their spot.

Turkey kept alive their hopes of third place in Group A with a 2-0 away win over the Czechs.

Iceland, who drew 2-2 with Latvia on Saturday, and the Czechs fill the top two spots with 20 and 19 points respectively with Turkey on 15 and the Dutch on 13.

The tussle for who qualifies with Italy from Group H is going to the wire after Norway beat Malta 2-0 and Croatia beat Bulgaria 3-0.

Italy are secure with 21 points, Norway have 19 and Croatia 17. Norway play in Italy on Tuesday while Croatia travel to Malta.

(Editing by Rex Gowar)