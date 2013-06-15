NETANYA, Israel, June 15 Spain moved a step closer to a second successive European Under-21 title when Rodrigo, Isco and tournament top scorer Alvaro Morata struck in a 3-0 win over Norway in the semi-finals on Saturday.

The Spanish drew a series of saves from Norway's impressive goalkeeper Orjan Nyland Haskjold at the Municipal Stadium in Netanya before Rodrigo nipped in at a corner moments before halftime and poked a loose ball into the net.

Norway were more threatening in the second half without really troubling Spain keeper David De Gea, who has yet to concede in four games at the finals, before Isco conjured a brilliant goal to kill off the game three minutes from time.

The Malaga playmaker ghosted past his marker into the area and arrowed a shot into the top corner with the outside of his boot. Substitute Morata then netted from a tight angle in the third minute of added time for his fourth goal of the tournament.

Spain, continental champions in Denmark in 2011, will play Italy or Netherlands, who meet later on Saturday in Petah Tikva, in Tuesday's final in Jerusalem. (Reporting by Ori Lewis, writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Ed Osmond)