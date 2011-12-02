KIEV Dec 2 Old rivals Germany and Netherlands
were drawn together on Friday in the toughest of the four groups
for next year's Euro 2012 soccer finals in Poland and Ukraine.
The two former champions will be in Group B along with two
other tricky western European nations, Portugal and Denmark.
Two other traditional rivals Spain, the world and European
champions, and Italy will play in Group C along with Croatia and
Ireland.
Co-hosts Poland play the opening match on June 8 in Warsaw
against 2004 champions Greece in Group A. The other nations in
an eastern section are Czech Republic and Russia.
The other joint hosts Ukraine are matched with England,
Sweden and France in Group D.
The tournament, the last in which 16 teams will play before
expansion to 24 teams in 2016, will conclude with the final in
Kiev on July 1.
