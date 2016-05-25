DUBLIN May 25 With his two second-leg goals against Bosnia securing Ireland's spot at Euro 2016, Jonathan Walters illustrated how important he has become since making his debut at the relatively late age of 27.

A journeyman for much of his career, the Stoke striker displays the bustling, all-action style and never-say-die attitude that epitomises Ireland's rejuvenation under Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane.

"Walters has had a qualifying tournament to remember," Ireland manager O'Neill told reporters after the 32-year-old played his pivotal role in the playoff victory over Bosnia.

"There have been a number of fantastic performances and fantastic performers and I think Walters has topped the lot. He's been exceptional."

It is hardly a surprise that Walters has won over O'Neill. He is physically imposing with seemingly boundless energy but, more importantly, he does whatever is necessary for his team.

A handful for tall centre-backs, he has often been deployed either up front or as something of a target man on the wings, duelling for cross-field balls in the air with smaller full backs.

When he does score, it tends to matter. Aside from his strikes against Bosnia, two of his three goals in Group D qualifying matches -- the opener in a draw against Scotland and the only goal of the game against Georgia -- led directly to four valuable points for the Irish in a tight campaign.

Like the rest of the Euro 2012 squad who flopped so badly, Walters is still smarting from being part of the side that was outclassed by Croatia, Spain and Italy.

His first chance for redemption will come against Sweden in Paris on June 13, with Belgium and Italy to follow. Regardless of what position he plays, Walters will be one of the first names on the team sheet.