June 1 Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane expressed his frustration at his team's lethargic performance in the loss to Belarus in a Euro 2016 warm-up, saying he wanted to kill some of his players.

Ireland boss Martin O'Neill announced his final squad for the tournament after a second-string team lost 2-1 to Belarus in a friendly in Cork on Tuesday.

"I wanted to kill some of them (players) last night," Keane told British media.

"They should count their blessings they've managed to get on the flight -- a reality check for one or two players who thought they were good players.

"If you lose it (the ball), run back, and run back like you care."

The 44-year-old former Ireland and Manchester United captain was confident that midfielder James McCarthy, who missed warm-up games against Netherlands and Belarus due to a thigh injury, would be fit for the Euro 2016 opener against Sweden.

"I'd be confident that James McCarthy will be OK for the Sweden game," he added.

Ireland face Belgium, Italy and Sweden in Group E at the 24-team tournament in France which starts on June 10.

