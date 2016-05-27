Ireland are targeting wins from their opening two games at the European Championship in France as they look to reach the knockout stages for the first time, said striker Shane Long.

Martin O'Neill's men launch their European Championship Group E bid against Sweden on June 13 before playing Belgium five days later and Italy on June 22.

Long, who scored 13 goals for Southampton in all competitions this season, will meet club mate Graziano Pelle when Ireland take on the Azzurri.

"Hopefully we have two wins under our belt by the time we play Graziano's Italy," the Southampton forward told British media.

"Italy are ... one of the biggest teams in the world so hopefully we don't go into that game needing a win.

"We've got a tough group. The country will be buzzing behind us. I'm really excited," the 29-year-old said.

Long made two substitute appearances during Ireland's poor Euro 2012 campaign when they lost all three group-stage games.

