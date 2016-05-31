Football Soccer - Republic of Ireland v Belarus - International Friendly - Turner's Cross, Cork, Republic of Ireland - 31/5/16Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'NeillAction Images via Reuters / Clodagh KilcoyneLivepic

Football Soccer - Republic of Ireland v Belarus - International Friendly - Turner's Cross, Cork, Republic of Ireland - 31/5/16Republic of Ireland's Robbie Keane before the matchAction Images via Reuters / Clodagh KilcoyneLivepic

DUBLIN Skipper Robbie Keane was included in Ireland's 23-man European Championship squad on Tuesday even though the Los Angeles Galaxy striker is a fitness worry.

Record goal-scorer Keane is one of a number of injury worries that caused coach Martin O'Neill to wait until the brink of the deadline to name his party.

"Robbie's the captain and feels he's going to be fit and James McCarthy did some work on his own today," O'Neill told reporters after a second-string Ireland team lost 2-1 to Belarus in a friendly in Cork.

"These are tough decisions because these lads want to play for their country."

Everton midfielder McCarthy has a groin problem.

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter missed out after sustaining a thigh injury in training on Monday.

O'Neill has, in the main, stuck with the players that got the Irish to next month's tournament in France.

He named only three forwards, Keane, Southampton's Shane Long and Ipswich Town's Daryl Murphy.

Norwich City's Robbie Brady was named among the defenders but may be deployed on the left wing.

Despite a lack of playing time with Stoke City this season, the vastly experienced Shay Given will travel as one of two goalkeeping reserves.

Ireland have been drawn in Group E with Sweden, Belgium and Italy.

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Shay Given (Stoke City)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Derby County), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Shane Duffy (Blackburn Rovers), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Ciaran Clarke (Aston Villa), Stephen Ward (Burnley), Robbie Brady (Norwich City)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Everton), David Meyler (Hull City), Jeff Hendrick (Derby County), Stephen Quinn (Reading), James McCarthy (Everton), Glenn Whelan (Stoke City), Jonathan Walters (Stoke City), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Robbie Keane (Los Angeles Galaxy), Daryl Murphy (Ipswich Town).

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor,; Editing by Ken Ferris and Tony Jimenez)