LONDON Nov 11 Crystal Palace striker Kevin Doyle is out of Ireland's Euro 2016 tie away to Scotland on Friday with a groin injury.

Doyle, who has scored 14 goals for his country in 61 games, is returning to his club for treatment, a statement from the Football Association of Ireland said.

Ireland are level on points at the top of Group D with Poland, three points ahead Scotland and Germany. (Reporting By Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)