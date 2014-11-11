Soccer-Leicester duo Morgan, Slimani to miss Arsenal trip
April 24 Leicester City captain Wes Morgan and striker Islam Slimani will miss Wednesday's Premier League trip to Arsenal due to injury, manager Craig Shakespeare has said.
LONDON Nov 11 Crystal Palace striker Kevin Doyle is out of Ireland's Euro 2016 tie away to Scotland on Friday with a groin injury.
Doyle, who has scored 14 goals for his country in 61 games, is returning to his club for treatment, a statement from the Football Association of Ireland said.
Ireland are level on points at the top of Group D with Poland, three points ahead Scotland and Germany. (Reporting By Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)
April 24 Leicester City captain Wes Morgan and striker Islam Slimani will miss Wednesday's Premier League trip to Arsenal due to injury, manager Craig Shakespeare has said.
LONDON, April 24 Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title aspirations face a severe test on Wednesday against a Crystal Palace side who manager Sam Allardyce says currently feel unbeatable.