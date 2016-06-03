June 3 Ireland's European Championship hopes received a timely boost when midfielder James McCarthy declared himself fit for their opening game against Sweden on June 13.

The 25-year-old was named in coach Martin O'Neill's squad despite being injured during Everton's win over Norwich City on the final day of the Premier League season.

McCarthy, who has been almost ever-present under O'Neill, has now returned to training after missing Ireland's warm-up games against Netherlands and Belarus.

"It's hamstring, groin injuries. I should be fine (for Sweden)," he told British media.

"I am back training and delighted to be back with the squad. Hopefully now I can kick on and step up the fitness."

Ireland have been drawn in Euro 2016 Group E with Sweden, Italy and Belgium.

"We have got a tough group," said McCarthy. "Each and every one one of us who is going on the plane and travelling to France, we know it's going to be tough but there's a real excitement about the place." (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)