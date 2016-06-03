Soccer-Tottenham sign off from the Lane in a blaze of glory
LONDON, May 14 As farewell parties go, the one that ended an era at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane on Sunday was close to perfection.
June 3 Ireland's European Championship hopes received a timely boost when midfielder James McCarthy declared himself fit for their opening game against Sweden on June 13.
The 25-year-old was named in coach Martin O'Neill's squad despite being injured during Everton's win over Norwich City on the final day of the Premier League season.
McCarthy, who has been almost ever-present under O'Neill, has now returned to training after missing Ireland's warm-up games against Netherlands and Belarus.
"It's hamstring, groin injuries. I should be fine (for Sweden)," he told British media.
"I am back training and delighted to be back with the squad. Hopefully now I can kick on and step up the fitness."
Ireland have been drawn in Euro 2016 Group E with Sweden, Italy and Belgium.
"We have got a tough group," said McCarthy. "Each and every one one of us who is going on the plane and travelling to France, we know it's going to be tough but there's a real excitement about the place." (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
May 14 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 21 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palac