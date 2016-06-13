Football Soccer - Everton v Manchester United - FA Cup Semi Final - Wembley Stadium - 23/4/16Everton's James McCarthy looks dejected after Manchester United's second goalAction Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepic

PARIS Ireland coach Martin O'Neill has picked Shane Long ahead of Robbie Keane while midfielder James McCarthy has recovered from injury for Monday's Euro 2016 Group E clash with Sweden at the Stade de France.

As expected, captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads the line for the Swedes, aiming to add to his 62 international goals. Swedish coach Erik Hamren selected Emil Forsberg out on the wing where he is expected to play a key role.

O'Neill opted for Ciaran Clark to partner captain John O'Shea in the middle of the defence with Darren Randolph keeping his spot as first-choice goalkeeper. Keane is on the bench.

(Reporting By John Irish)