Triple crown: Monaco or F1 championship?
LONDON If Fernando Alonso were to beat the odds and win the Indianapolis 500 on May 28, the double Formula One world champion will be one step away from the 'Triple Crown of Motorsport'.
PARIS Ireland coach Martin O'Neill has picked Shane Long ahead of Robbie Keane while midfielder James McCarthy has recovered from injury for Monday's Euro 2016 Group E clash with Sweden at the Stade de France.
As expected, captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads the line for the Swedes, aiming to add to his 62 international goals. Swedish coach Erik Hamren selected Emil Forsberg out on the wing where he is expected to play a key role.
O'Neill opted for Ciaran Clark to partner captain John O'Shea in the middle of the defence with Darren Randolph keeping his spot as first-choice goalkeeper. Keane is on the bench.
(Reporting By John Irish)
Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson is happy at the Premier League club and is not looking to leave unless the Welsh side want to sell him.