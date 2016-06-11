PARIS Ireland have received a major boost ahead of their opening Euro 2016 clash with Sweden on Monday with injury concern Jonathan Walters coming through a full training session on Saturday.

The combative 32-year-old, who can play up front or on the wing for Martin O'Neill's side, had been suffering from an Achilles problem but played a full part in the session on Saturday at the Irish base in Versailles.

With Ireland set to open their Group E campaign against Sweden on Monday, before going on to face Belgium and Italy, their assistant manager Roy Keane was pleased to report a clean bill of health in the squad.

"Jon trained today. He got through the session, start to finish, and we'll obviously see over the next 24 hours if there is any sort of reaction," Keane told reporters.

"He finished the session so I'm sure he'll be delighted and we are. I suppose basically everyone is available for selection so that's great news."

Having been used as a substitute at the Euro 2012 finals, the hard-working Walters firmly established himself in the side in the qualifiers for Euro 2016, netting five goals in ten games.

