HAIFA, Israel, March 28 Two goals from Gareth Bale and another from Aaron Ramsey gave Wales an emphatic 3-0 win over hosts Israel and took them to the top of Euro 2016 qualifying Group B on Saturday.

The Welsh, looking for a place in a major finals for the first time since 1958, knocked Israel from the top of the group and they have 11 points from five matches, Israel are second, at least until Belgium play Cyprus later.

Arsenal midfielder Ramsey put Wales ahead seconds before halftime with a lobbed header and five minutes into the second half Bale added Wales' second direct from a free kick, after being brought down on the edge of the area.

His perfectly placed left-foot shot left Marciano helpless again.

Israel were reduced to 10 men when defender Eitan Tibi was shown a second yellow card for bringing down Bale as he was hurtling goalwards but Bale added his second in the 77th minute as he ran into the area to sweep in a low cross.

Israel, beaten at home in a competitive match for the first time in over two years were poor throughout and barely threatened Wayne Hennesey in the Welsh goal. (Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Mike Collett)