JERUSALEM Oct 10 Jason Demetriou's 85th minute winner gave Cyprus a 2-1 victory over Israel in Group B on Saturday to leave the visitors with a slim chance of qualifying for the Euro 2016 finals through the playoffs by finishing third in the group.

The Cypriot victory was achieved with dogged defending, coupled by a lack of any inspired play by their Israeli hosts and it was a first win for the islanders in Israel in 12 meetings between the Mediterranean neighbours in 55 years.

After a first half in which the Israelis had most of the possession but failed to make any clear chances, the Cypriots broke the deadlock through a Dosa Junior header in the 58th minute.

It silenced the already passive Israeli crowd who were awoken by Nir Biton's equaliser, a thunderbolt from 30 metres that crashed into the back of Antonios Giorialledes's net in the 76th minute.

But in their haste to find a winner and maintain their own chances of finishing in third place in the group, the Israelis abandoned all defensive efforts to allow Demetriou to blast home the winner in the 80th minute.

The third spot is still open, with Bosnia, who beat Wales 2-0 in third place in the group with 14 points, Israel in fourth on 13 and Cyprus in fifth on 12 and all three can still secure the spot in the final round of matches on Tuesday.

Belgium, who beat Andorra 4-1 and Wales, have automatically qualified.

