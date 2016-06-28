MONTEPELLIER, France Midfielder Daniele De Rossi missed Italy training on Tuesday as coach Antonio Conte got his players straight back to work after their Euro 2016 win over Spain.

The Italian football federation (FIGC) said that De Rossi and Antonio Candreva, who sat out the Spain game with a groin injury, had undergone medical checks but did not give any further details.

"Further updates on the conditions of the players who are currently injured will be announced tomorrow," it said.

De Rossi went off in the 54th minute of the 2-0 win over Spain on Monday after suffering a knock on his hip. He was replaced by Thiago Motta who picked up a second yellow card and is suspended for Saturday's quarter-final against Germany.

Veteran De Rossi was used sparingly in the qualifiers but has been back in favour during the tournament and has been an important figure for Italy.

Italy flew straight back to their Montpellier base after Monday evening's match in Paris and were greeted by around 300 supporters at their hotel, according to the FIGC.

