LILLE, France Italy manager Antonio Conte has made eight changes for the game against Ireland on Wednesday with his side already guaranteed to top Group E.

With Italy set to face Spain on Monday in the Stade de France in their last-16 clash, Conte has decided to rest most of the team that started against Sweden.

Only Leonardo Bonucci, who has been named captain in place of Gianluigi Buffon, Andrea Barzagli and Alessandro Florenzi began that match.

Salvatore Sirigu has been brought in for Buffon, who is suffering from a fever. Ciro Immobile and Simone Zaza are deployed in attack.

Irish manager Martin O'Neill has also made four changes for a game his side must win to have any chance of progressing.

Winger James McClean has been brought in for the injured Jonathan Walters, with centre backs Richard Keogh and Shane Duffy replacing John O'Shea and Ciaran Clark and Daryl Murphy introduced to partner Shane Long.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Ian Chadband)