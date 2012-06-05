Italy's Mario Balotelli (front R) walks on the field as he touches his head during a training session in preparation for Euro 2012, in Coverciano, near Florence, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

KRAKOW, Poland Italy striker Mario Balotelli should be fit to face Spain in their Euro 2012 Group C opener on Sunday, Italy coach Cesare Prandelli said on Tuesday.

Balotelli pulled up during training on Monday but flew with the squad to their Polish base on Tuesday.

"Balotelli has an issue with his abductor muscle like (right back Christian) Maggio but it shouldn't be a problem," Prandelli told a news conference.

Asked if the temperamental forward would be ready to face holders Spain in Gdansk, Prandelli added: "Yes, yes absolutely yes."

Italy have been hit by a number of injuries in the runup to the tournament and defender Andrea Barzagli could yet be ruled out of the event in Poland and Ukraine because of a calf problem.

(Reporting by Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer)