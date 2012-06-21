Soccer-With World Cup looming, Chelsea's Batshuayi wants more playing time
June 8 Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi is concerned that his lack of playing time at Chelsea could derail his hopes of playing at next year's World Cup finals.
KRAKOW, Poland, June 21 Italy centre back Leonardo Bonucci has come out fighting ahead of Sunday's Euro 2012 quarter-final with England by stating that the Azzurri are superior to Roy Hodgson's side.
England finished top of Group D with seven points while Italy were second in Group C with five but Bonucci, set to start in central defence in Kiev after an injury to Giorgio Chiellini, thinks it is the quality of the football that matters.
"For the play expressed in these first three games, we can say that we are stronger," Bonucci told a news conference On Thursday.
"But on the field other things count like grit and the will to win, which we are not lacking in either. To go all the way you also need luck."
Italy drew 1-1 with holders Spain in their group opener and won plaudits for their attractive play, while England have shown their battling qualities in a 3-2 comeback win over Sweden and a 1-0 victory against co-hosts Ukraine. (Reporting by Mark Meadows; editing by Ken Ferris)
June 8 Chelsea striker Diego Costa is looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge after being told by manager Antonio Conte that the 28-year-old is not part of his plans at the Premier League club, the Spain international has said.