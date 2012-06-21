KRAKOW, Poland, June 21 Italy centre back Leonardo Bonucci has come out fighting ahead of Sunday's Euro 2012 quarter-final with England by stating that the Azzurri are superior to Roy Hodgson's side.

England finished top of Group D with seven points while Italy were second in Group C with five but Bonucci, set to start in central defence in Kiev after an injury to Giorgio Chiellini, thinks it is the quality of the football that matters.

"For the play expressed in these first three games, we can say that we are stronger," Bonucci told a news conference On Thursday.

"But on the field other things count like grit and the will to win, which we are not lacking in either. To go all the way you also need luck."

Italy drew 1-1 with holders Spain in their group opener and won plaudits for their attractive play, while England have shown their battling qualities in a 3-2 comeback win over Sweden and a 1-0 victory against co-hosts Ukraine. (Reporting by Mark Meadows; editing by Ken Ferris)