Spalletti is latest coach to occupy Inter hot seat
MILAN Luciano Spalletti became Inter Milan's 10th coach in the last seven years when he was named on Friday and handed the task of restoring the club to their former greatness.
KRAKOW, Poland Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini will miss the Euro 2012 quarter-final against England in Kiev on Sunday after suffering a thigh injury.
"It is clear that he cannot play on Sunday but we will try to get him fit for the rest of the tournament hoping Italy go further," team doctor Enrico Castellacci said in a statement after bringing forward medical tests originally due on Wednesday.
Chiellini suffered the injury in Monday's 2-0 Group C win over Ireland and was replaced by fellow centre back Leonardo Bonucci, who is now likely to keep his place alongside Andrea Barzagli against the English.
Toughnut Chiellini has been Italy's most consistent defender in the past four years but made a mistake for Mario Mandzukic's equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Croatia in the group stage.
(Reporting by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ed Osmond)
The Surrey County Cricket Club are planning to redevelop The Oval stadium to increase its capacity to 40,000, according to a British media report.