Outgoing Italy manager Antonio Conte insisted his focus was fully on the national team's Euro 2016 campaign in France ahead of his move to Chelsea after the conclusion of the 24-team tournament in July.

The 46-year-old, who took over from Cesare Prandelli in August 2014, will replace interim manager Guus Hiddink at the English Premier League side, who finished 10th this season.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I work on things one at a time, and I try to deal with them in the best way," Conte said.

"The Euros is the end of a two-year journey. I want to tackle this tournament in the best way, knowing the difficulties which we didn't expect to face."

Conte will be hoping to guide the 2012 runners-up to their second European Championship triumph, having triumphed in 1968.

"I always talk about work, we'll try to work with our head down and try to do something great," said Conte, who managed Juventus to three successive Serie A titles from 2012 to 2014.

Italy prepare for Euro 2016 with warm-up matches against Scotland and Finland before they open their campaign against Belgium in Lyon on June 13.

Conte's men also take on Ireland and Sweden in Group E of the tournament which runs from June 10 to July 10.

