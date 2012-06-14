Italy's Andrea Pirlo shoots to score a goal against Croatia during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the city stadium in Poznan June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

POZNAN Playmaker Andrea Pirlo curled in a 25-metre free kick to give Italy a 1-0 halftime lead over Croatia in their Euro 2012 Group C match on Thursday.

Pirlo's 39th-minute strike came immediately after Croatia goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa had made a superb double save to deny Claudio Marchisio.

Italy, who drew their opening game against Spain 1-1, were well worth their lead after creating a number of chances and looking dangerous every time they came forward.

Marchisio fizzed a long-range shot over the crossbar and Mario Balotelli had a shot parried by Pletikosa as he justified his inclusion over Antonio Di Natale with a lively performance.

Croatia beat Ireland 3-1 in their first match at the tournament.

