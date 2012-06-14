Time for Thiem or will Nadal march on?
PARIS Only one player has beaten Rafa Nadal on his beloved claycourts this year and that man, Austria's Dominic Thiem, blocks the Spaniard's path to the French Open final.
POZNAN Playmaker Andrea Pirlo curled in a 25-metre free kick to give Italy a 1-0 halftime lead over Croatia in their Euro 2012 Group C match on Thursday.
Pirlo's 39th-minute strike came immediately after Croatia goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa had made a superb double save to deny Claudio Marchisio.
Italy, who drew their opening game against Spain 1-1, were well worth their lead after creating a number of chances and looking dangerous every time they came forward.
Marchisio fizzed a long-range shot over the crossbar and Mario Balotelli had a shot parried by Pletikosa as he justified his inclusion over Antonio Di Natale with a lively performance.
Croatia beat Ireland 3-1 in their first match at the tournament.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ed Osmond; )
PARIS Only one player has beaten Rafa Nadal on his beloved claycourts this year and that man, Austria's Dominic Thiem, blocks the Spaniard's path to the French Open final.
PARIS Andy Murray will need to be at his streetwise best to beat Stan Wawrinka in the French Open semi-finals on Friday, three-times former Roland Garros champion Mats Wilander told Reuters.