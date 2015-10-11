BAKU Coach Antonio Conte is keen for Italy to complete their campaign with a win over Norway to give themselves the best chance of being top seeded for finals after they sealed their place at Euro 2016 on Saturday with 3-1 victory at Azerbaijan.

Goals from Eder, Stephan El Shaarawy and Matteo Darmian confirmed Italy’s place at next summer’s tournament in France, but the Italians could still lose top spot in Group H should Norway defeat them in Rome on Tuesday. Similarly, a win in their final match on Tuesday would give Italy the best possible chance of guaranteeing that they are among the top seeds ahead of the finals draw in Paris in December.

"Now we have to think of recovery,” Conte told the Italian Football Federation website after Saturday’s victory.

"We absolutely want to go to Rome with the intention of getting all three points.

"The factor regarding the top seeded team is somewhat bizarre. Croatia are ahead of us in the FIFA rankings but we are ahead of them in the group standings. It’s a system that I have difficulty understanding.”

Norway, who beat Malta 2-0 at home, are currently second on 19 points, but could still drop into the playoffs following Croatia’s 3-0 victory over Bulgaria.

Croatia have 17 points with one match to play, and will be confident of beating the winless Maltese away on Tuesday.

Should unbeaten Italy be seeded for the Euro 2016 group stage draw, they will avoid the likes of hosts France, champions Spain, who beat them 4-0 in the Euro 2012 final, and England in the first round.

Ahead of Euro 2004, the Italians were not seeded and fell in the first round after finishing third in their group.

"We are now expected to perform in the match that will enable us to finish top of the group,” goalscorer El Shaarawy said afterwards.

"A positive result and being seeded top would be very important for us."

