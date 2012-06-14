Time for Thiem or will Nadal march on?
PARIS Only one player has beaten Rafa Nadal on his beloved claycourts this year and that man, Austria's Dominic Thiem, blocks the Spaniard's path to the French Open final.
POZNAN Mario Balotelli kept his place in Italy's starting line-up for their Euro 2012 Group C match against Croatia on Thursday.
Balotelli will line up alongside Antonio Cassano in a volatile and highly unpredictable frontline, despite speculation that coach Cesare Prandelli could have opted for Antonio Di Natale who scored in Italy's 1-1 draw against Spain.
Croatia named an unchanged starting line-up from the team which beat Ireland 3-1 with captain Darijo Srna, who usually plays in midfield, switched to right back in an adventurous formation.
Italy: 1-Gianluigi Buffon; 19-Leonardo Bonucci, 16-Daniele De Rossi, 3-Giorgio Chiellini; 2-Christian Maggio, 8-Claudio Marchisio, 21-Andrea Pirlo, 5-Thiago Motta, 13-Emanuele Giaccherini; 10-Antonio Cassano, 9-Mario Balotelli
Croatia: 1-Stipe Pletikosa; 11-Darijo Srna, 5-Vedran Corluka, 13-Gordon Schildenfeld, 2-Ivan Strinic; 7-Ivan Rakitic, 8-Ognjen Vukojevic, 10-Luka Modric, 20-Ivan Perisic; 17-Mario Mandzukic, 9-Nikica Jelavic
Referee: Howard Webb (England)
(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)
PARIS Only one player has beaten Rafa Nadal on his beloved claycourts this year and that man, Austria's Dominic Thiem, blocks the Spaniard's path to the French Open final.
PARIS Andy Murray will need to be at his streetwise best to beat Stan Wawrinka in the French Open semi-finals on Friday, three-times former Roland Garros champion Mats Wilander told Reuters.