Italy's soccer player Mario Balotelli warms-up during a training session during the Euro 2012 at city stadium in Poznan, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

POZNAN Mario Balotelli kept his place in Italy's starting line-up for their Euro 2012 Group C match against Croatia on Thursday.

Balotelli will line up alongside Antonio Cassano in a volatile and highly unpredictable frontline, despite speculation that coach Cesare Prandelli could have opted for Antonio Di Natale who scored in Italy's 1-1 draw against Spain.

Croatia named an unchanged starting line-up from the team which beat Ireland 3-1 with captain Darijo Srna, who usually plays in midfield, switched to right back in an adventurous formation.

Italy: 1-Gianluigi Buffon; 19-Leonardo Bonucci, 16-Daniele De Rossi, 3-Giorgio Chiellini; 2-Christian Maggio, 8-Claudio Marchisio, 21-Andrea Pirlo, 5-Thiago Motta, 13-Emanuele Giaccherini; 10-Antonio Cassano, 9-Mario Balotelli

Croatia: 1-Stipe Pletikosa; 11-Darijo Srna, 5-Vedran Corluka, 13-Gordon Schildenfeld, 2-Ivan Strinic; 7-Ivan Rakitic, 8-Ognjen Vukojevic, 10-Luka Modric, 20-Ivan Perisic; 17-Mario Mandzukic, 9-Nikica Jelavic

Referee: Howard Webb (England)

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)