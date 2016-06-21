PARIS, June 21 Slovakia, Hungary and Croatia were all assured of qualifying for the last 16 at Euro 2016 without kicking a ball on Tuesday after Germany beat Northern Ireland in Group C.

The result from the Parc des Princes left Northern Ireland third in their group on three points and with Albania also on three points in third place in Group A it means that those three teams, who have four points, are guaranteed to be at least be among the best four third-placed finishers.

Croatia take on Spain later on Tuesday looking to top Group D, Hungary will be looking for the same achievement when they meet Portugal on Wednesday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by XXXX)