Oct 13 Lithuania head coach Igoris Pankratjevas has resigned after his team were defeated 3-0 at home by England in their final Group E European Championship qualifier on Monday night.

England became only the sixth team to end a European qualifying campaign with a 100 percent record thanks to goals from Ross Barkley, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and an own goal, while Lithuania ended second from bottom with three wins, a draw, six defeats and a goal difference of -11.

Pankratjevas took his seat for his post-match news conference and waited for the first question before announcing his resignation and walking out in less than 30 seconds.

The contest was effectively over in the first half, with England going into the interval two goals ahead, but the tie was marred by crowd trouble behind one of the goals just before kick off, with Lithuanian supporters aggrieved by the number of England fans who had tickets for the designated home end.

Riot police intervened, forming a cordon between the two groups of supporters behind Jack Butland's goal, but trouble flared up again when Barkley opened the scoring.

