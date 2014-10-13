LUXEMBOURG Diego Costa ended his long international scoring drought with the third goal in an uninspiring 4-0 win for Spain away to minnows Luxembourg in Euro 2016 qualifying Group C on Sunday.
Brazil-born Costa had failed to find the net for his adopted country in six previous appearances but broke a duck lasting more than 500 minutes when he netted from close range in the 69th minute in a rain-lashed Luxembourg City.
David Silva opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a fine long-range strike and set up Paco Alcacer to make it 2-0 three minutes before halftime. Substitute Juan Bernat added the fourth two minute from the end.
The European champions hardly dispelled doubts about their form following Thursday’s surprise 2-1 loss in Slovakia but the win put them back on track to qualify from a pool that also includes Ukraine, Belarus and Macedonia.
(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)