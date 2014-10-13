Diego Costa of Spain (L) fights for the ball with Maxime Chanot of Luxembourg (R) during their Euro 2016 qualification soccer match at the Josy Barthel stadium in Luxembourg October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

LUXEMBOURG Diego Costa ended his long international scoring drought with the third goal in an uninspiring 4-0 win for Spain away to minnows Luxembourg in Euro 2016 qualifying Group C on Sunday.

Brazil-born Costa had failed to find the net for his adopted country in six previous appearances but broke a duck lasting more than 500 minutes when he netted from close range in the 69th minute in a rain-lashed Luxembourg City.

David Silva opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a fine long-range strike and set up Paco Alcacer to make it 2-0 three minutes before halftime. Substitute Juan Bernat added the fourth two minute from the end.

The European champions hardly dispelled doubts about their form following Thursday’s surprise 2-1 loss in Slovakia but the win put them back on track to qualify from a pool that also includes Ukraine, Belarus and Macedonia.

(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)