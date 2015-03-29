Russia's goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev, hit with a flare in the head, lies on a stretcher while being transported during the Euro 2016 Group G qualifying soccer match against Montenegro in Podgorica March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

PODGORICA A 25-year old Montenegro fan suspected of hitting Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev on the head with a flare during Friday's Euro 2016 qualifier has turned himself in, Montenegrin police said on Saturday.

"The fan, whose initials are L.L and had been sought by the Podgorica security centre since (Friday) evening, turned himself in (on Saturday) at 17.45 local time (15.45 GMT) accompanied by his defence counselor," the Montenegrin interior ministry said on its official website (www.mup.gov.me).

"L.L has been suspected of throwing a flare in the first minute of the soccer match between Montenegro and Russia, hitting the Russian goalkeeper in the back of his neck.

"He was identified last night on the basis of video footage of the event."

The match was abandoned midway through the second half after a second outburst of violence, when a still unidentified fan hit Russia midfielder Dmitri Kombarov with a missile from the terraces following a scuffle among the players.

Akinfeev was wheeled off the pitch on a stretcher and taken to hospital after the flare incident which forced a 33-minute delay as German referee Deniz Aytekin ordered the players back into the dressing rooms.

More trouble erupted at halftime when rivals fans clashed and forced an 18-minute delay to the start of the second half.

Despite repeated warnings by the stadium announcer that the match would be abandoned if there was any more crowd trouble, the game was abandoned amid chaotic scenes in the Montenegrin capital.

Soccer's European governing body UEFA said it would wait to receive reports from the match delegate and referee before opening disciplinary proceedings.

Montenegro and Russia are level on five points from four games in Group G behind leaders Austria who have 13 points from five games and Sweden who are on nine from five.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Ken Ferris)