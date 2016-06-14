Five games that swung the title Real Madrid's way
Real Madrid secured their 33rd La Liga crown on Sunday with their 2-0 win at Malaga, finishing three points above Barcelona and ending a five-year spell without a league title.
Northern Ireland must be more adventurous against Ukraine in Thursday's "make-or-break" Euro 2016 match and learn from their mistakes in the opening defeat by Poland, defender Jonny Evans has said.
The Irish lost 1-0 to Poland in Sunday's Group C clash, which ended a 12-match unbeaten run going into the tournament, with some critics arguing that they played too defensively.
Evans, who was part of a three-man central defence against Poland, said manager Michael O'Neill was looking at a different approach against Ukraine in Lyon.
"Michael has hinted that we might try different things against different teams, especially Ukraine who are very good from the wide areas," the 28-year-old told British media.
"I think we'll learn from (the Poland game) the fact that maybe at times we need to try to play a bit more.
"(Andriy) Yarmolenko is probably their most dangerous player."
Northern Ireland finish the group stage on June 21 against world champions Germany, who top the section after starting with a 2-0 win over Ukraine.
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing byb Ken Ferris)
HYDERABAD, India Mumbai Indians were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the third time after Mitchell Johnson delivered a three-wicket final over to help secure their thrilling one-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.