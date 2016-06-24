ST ETIENNE, France Poland striker Robert Lewandowski can finish Euro 2016 without a goal to his name as long as the team keep grinding out results starting with Saturday's last-16 clash against Switzerland, coach Adam Nawalka said on Friday.

The Poles eked out 1-0 wins over Northern Ireland and Ukraine and a 0-0 draw against Germany in the group stage, with Lewandowski often dropping into a deeper role to create space for strike partner Arkadiusz Milik.

"We have no problem with the fact that Lewandowski hasn't scored yet because he is doing a great job for us," Nawalka told a news conference.

"He has adapted to a new role very well as we are a team whose players understand each other perfectly and we are very happy to have him in our side."

The match will feature sides who stifled their group-stage opponents in midfield and kept things tight at the back, with the Swiss conceding only one goal and Poland none.

"They (Switzerland) are a very good team and in order to win a game with no room for error we have to implement our game plan, which is to attack and keep them on the back foot," Nawalka said.

"We will need to take our chances because we probably won't get many against a rock solid Swiss defence."

Defensive midfield Grzegorz Krychowiak, linked in media reports with a move to French champions Paris St Germain from Sevilla, said he had fond memories of his 2008-2014 spell at various French clubs before joining the Spanish side.

"This is a very special tournament for me because I spent a long time here but nothing compares to playing for your national team," he said.

"I don't want to discuss the PSG situation because I am totally focused on Euro 2016. We know that the group stage is history and every game ahead of us is like a final."

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond)