Nadal through to last-16 in Rome after Almagro injury
Rafael Nadal eased into the last-16 of the Italian Open on Tuesday when his second-round opponent Nicolas Almagro retired after sustaining a knee injury early in the first set.
MARSEILLE, France Poland's Euro 2016 quarter-final against Portugal went to extra time on Thursday with the two sides level at 1-1 after 90 minutes.
Robert Lewandowski gave Poland the lead after two minutes and Renato Sanches equalised in the 33rd minute.
The long-rumoured bout between undefeated American boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor is halfway to becoming a reality after the Irish signed a deal for the fight, it was announced on Wednesday night.