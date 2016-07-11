Football Soccer - Portugal v France - EURO 2016 - Final - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - 10/7/16Portugal's Eder celebrates with the trophy after winning Euro 2016 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/ Livepic

PARIS Football threw up another unlikely hero on Sunday when journeyman professional Eder scored the goal that won Euro 2016 for Portugal.

Coach Fernando Santos said the "ugly duckling has become beautiful" after Eder, jeered by Portugal fans during a game in March, fired in a long-range goal 11 minutes from the end of extra-time to give Portugal an unexpected 1-0 win.

Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated the Portuguese team for the last decade but, after the three-times world player of the year limped off injured, it was the 28-year-old Eder, born in Guinea-Bissau, who stole the headlines.

Eder played 13 games for English Premier League Swansea City without scoring a goal last season before being loaned to French club Lille.

"I felt that Fernando Santos knows about my qualities ever since the day the squad was named," Eder told reporters. "He put his confidence in me and today, I paid him back. I'm very happy."

His presence in the 23-man squad was in doubt until the very last minute and his goal on Sunday was only his fourth in 29 international appearances.

Eder is one of five members of the Portuguese squad who were born outside Europe along with Danilo (Guinea Bissau), Pepe (Brazil), Nani (Cape Verde) and William Carvalho (Angola).

Full name Ederzito Antonio Macedo Lopes, he has never played for any of the big three clubs in his homeland.

After starting his career with third tier side Tourizense, he moved on to Academica Coimbra for four seasons before spending three seasons with slightly less unfashionable Braga.

He made his international debut against Azerbaijan in 2014 but since then has only been a fringe player.

Eder was brought on the 79th minute of Sunday's game after Santos decided he needed a more physical presence in attack.

"I understood that Eder was the player who had to come on to hold up the ball in attack and create problems for France in the air," Santos said.

"When he went on, he said he would score the goal, and he did. He deserves congratulations. The ugly duckling turned into a beautiful one."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)