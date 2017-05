Football Soccer - Portugal v France - EURO 2016 - Final - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - 10/7/16. Fan takes a photo before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine. Livepic

PARIS Swarms of moths flew around the Stade de France stadium before soccer's European Championship final between France and Portugal on Sunday.

Team officials walking on the pitch shortly before kickoff were seen shaking off the uninvited insects.

"The floodlights stayed on all night and all the moths around flocked the stadium," a security officer told Reuters.

(Reporting by Patrick Vignal, editing by Ed Osmond)