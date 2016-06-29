Football Soccer - Valencia vs Rapid Wien - Europa League - Round of 32 - Mestalla Stadium, Valencia, Spain, 18/02/16. Valencia's Andre Gomes celebrates after he scored a goal. REUTERS/Heino Kalis/Files

Portugal have been boosted by the return of Andre Gomes and Raphael Guerreiro to training ahead of their Euro 2016 quarter-final against Poland.

The two players joined the main group in the morning session on Wednesday after sitting out two days of practice.

Defender Guerreiro and midfielder Gomes started Portugal's 1-0 extra time triumph over Croatia in the last 16 but sustained minor muscular problems.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos is expected to have all his players available to face Poland on Thursday.

