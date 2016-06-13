Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo and defender Pepe could land roles in Hollywood because of their playacting, Iceland coach Lars Lagerback has said ahead their European Championship Group F clash in St Etienne on Tuesday.

Iceland will be playing their first match at a major international finals against Portugal and Lagerback called for retrospective action against players who tried to dupe the referee, while naming Ronaldo and Pepe as serial offenders.

"Portugal have one of the best players in the world in Ronaldo but he's also an excellent actor," the 67-year-old told reporters in France, while remarking that the Real Madrid pair had play acted during the Champions League final last month.

"In the final of the Champions League against Atletico, we saw another performance from someone who could be in Hollywood.

"I mention Pepe. I mean, you can see the clips... for me, that is acting, really, of high class. But I don't know what demands they have in Hollywood.

"I don't like that. I'd like it if they were able to watch the videos to retrospectively punish that sort of thing.

Austria and Hungary are the other teams in the group.

