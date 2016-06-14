ST ETIENNE, France Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani have been pushed upfield to lead the line for Portugal in their Euro 2016 Group F opener against Iceland in St Etienne on Tuesday, spearheading a dynamic-looking 4-3-1-2 formation.

With Ricardo Quaresma and towering striker Eder both left on the bench, Portugal coach Fernando Santos deployed playmaker Joao Moutinho behind the front two and in front of a three-man midfield marshalled by Danilo.

Iceland, who are playing in their first major tournament, opted for a familiar 4-4-2 with Kolbeinn Sigthorsson and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson up front.

Their game plan will largely rest on the ability of versatile central midfielders Gylfi Sigurdsson and Aron Gunnarsson to hold their own against crafty opposition, while also being expected to feed wingers Birkir Bjarnason and Johann Gudmundsson.

