Fans of Portugal react as they watch the Euro 2016 match between Portugal and Wales at a public screening in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON Lisbon churchgoers prayed for a Portugal win ahead of the Euro 2016 final on Sunday in which their team will face tournament hosts France.

Portugal have not beaten France since 1975 and are seen as outsiders for the game, despite the presence of three-times world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

"We don't need a miracle, let's just trust our national team, we are very well represented, we have the best player in the world, for me he's the best one, Cristiano Ronaldo," said Pedro Barroso, one of the faithful.

"And I believe deeply, strongly that we'll be champions, we'll bring the cup to Portugal."

Some 79 percent of Portuguese people say they are Catholic.

"The victory has to be ours," said Miguel Santos, remembering how Portugal lost the final to Greece when they were hosts and favourites 12 years ago.

"Twelve years later, after we let it go that time... This year is ours."

Thousands of people were expected to watch the game at the fan zone in the Praca do Comercio although there was little sign of the excitement to come as a group of young boys kicked a ball around the empty square.

