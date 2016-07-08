MARCOUSSIS, France Portugal defender Pepe trained separately from his team mates again on Friday as he continued his battle to recover from a thigh muscle injury in time for Sunday's Euro 2016 final.

Pepe, who had been outstanding at the centre of the Portugal defence in their first five games at Euro 2016, was seen undergoing light exercises with the ball on the sidelines of the training session.

Only the first 15 minutes of the session were open to the media and it was not known whether he joined the rest of the squad later on.

The Brazilian-born player missed the 2-0 semi-final win over Wales on Wednesday. The Portuguese football federation has not commented on his condition.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood. Editing by Adrian Warner.)