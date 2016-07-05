When Portugal play Wales on Wednesday they will be appearing in their fourth semi-final in the last five European championships.

Having also lost in the 1984 semis, as well as twice in the World Cup's last four, they will be hoping to improve on a record of one win from six appearances at major finals.

Here is a look at what happened in their previous Euro semis.

Brussels 2000. Portugal 1, France 2 (aet).

In contrast to their stuttering progress this year, Portugal romped through 16 years ago, winning all three group games and their quarter-final against Turkey.

That set up a last four meeting with world champions France, a repeat of their first appearance in the semis back in 1984 when Michel Platini's team won a classic 3-2 after extra time en route to lifting the title.

This one also went to extra time after Thierry Henry cancelled out Nuno Gomes' opener but there was a fiery finale when Abel Xavier handled a Sylvain Wiltord shot.

It took the officials almost five minutes to restore order as screaming, arguing Portuguese players manhandled them. Zinedine Zidane converted the penalty in the 117th minute - an immediate winner under the Golden Goal system then in operation - while Xavier, Gomes and Paulo Bento were all later given lengthy bans for their behaviour and France went on to beat Italy in the final.

- - - -

Lisbon 2004

Portugal 2 Netherlands 1

Hosts Portugal had recovered from losing their opening group game to Greece to set up a semi against the Dutch and they rose to the occasion with a well-deserved win - their only one to date in six tournament semi-finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo headed them into the lead and Maniche smashed in a 58th-minute second but an own goal by Andrade five minutes later meant a nervous wait for the home fans.

Portugal faced Greece again in the final, and lost again.

- - - -

Donetsk, Ukraine 2012. Portugal 0, Spain 0 (Spain win 4-2 on penalties)

Having lost to Germany in the 2008 quarter-finals, a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic courtesy of Ronaldo got them back into semi-final territory four years later where they faced Spain, the holders.

Portugal seemed set on holding out for penalties from the start and in a game of few chances, got their wish.

However, misses by Joao Moutinho -- who scored in last week's quarter-final penalty shootout win over Poland -- and Bruno Alves allowed Cesc Fabregas to send Spain through.

Ronaldo, the unused fifth penalty taker, was left high and dry, while Spain went on to retain their title by thumping Italy 4-0 in the final.

(Editing by Adrian Warner.)