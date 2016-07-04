July 4 Wednesday's Euro 2016 semi-final between Portugal and Wales pits the world's two most expensive players and Real Madrid team mates Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale against each other.

Below we take a close look at how they have performed at the tournament.

First match

Wales 2 Slovakia 1

In Wales' first major tournament appearance in 58 years, Bale stepped up to the plate, opening the scoring with a long-range free kick and delivering a tireless, selfless display of running as a solo striker.

Portugal 1 Iceland 1

Ronaldo was smothered in attack by a hard-working Iceland team and rarely threatened to score.

His most memorable contribution was post-match criticism of the rank outsiders.

Ronaldo, who refused to shake hands with the opposition after the game, was widely criticised for saying: "I thought they'd won the Euros the way they celebrated at the end.

"Iceland didn't try anything. This, in my opinion, shows a small mentality and they are not going to do anything in the competition."

Iceland went on to finish above Portugal in the group while Ronaldo scored nought out of 10 for class.

Second match:

Wales 1 England 2

Bale was on target with a long-range free kick again although, as in the first game, the goalkeeper should have done better.

England fought back and snatched victory minutes from the end but Bale could have equalised with a last-gasp header.

Portugal 0 Austria 0

Making a record 128th appearance for his country, Ronaldo will also remember this match for a missed penalty.

He was constantly involved and had a couple of good chances but two horrendous free kicks and a penalty that struck the post summed up another frustrating show.

Ronaldo showed a softer side when asking security guards not to grab a fan who ran on to the pitch, patiently posing alongside the intruder for a "selfie".

Third match

Wales 3 Russia 0

Bale became the first player since Czech Milan Baros in 2004 to score in three successive European Championship games on a special night for his country.

Playing in a floating role behind a striker, Bale terrorised the Russia defence, setting up chance after chance in a superb all-round display.

Portugal 3 Hungary 3

The game where Ronaldo started to sparkle, netting twice and creating a third goal to become the first player to score in four European Championship tournaments.

Ronaldo had begun the day by throwing a reporter's microphone into a river but ended it by helping Portugal qualify, albeit in third place in the group, as three times they came from behind.

A clever pass set up Nani for the first goal, a deftly-timed backheel flick made it 2-2 and a good header earned Portugal a point.

Not everything came off for Ronaldo, though, as he insisted on taking, and missing, every free kick, a late one in this game taking him past the 40-mark in failed tournament attempts in his career.

Fourth match (Round of 16)

Wales 1 Northern Ireland 0

The Welsh team's poorest display of the tournament was settled by an own goal and it was Bale who took the credit as Gareth McAuley accidentally turned in his dangerous low cross.

Portugal 1 Croatia 0 (after extra time)

Ronaldo was virtually anonymous for almost two hours of this eminently forgettable match but one thing he can never be accused of is shirking his responsibilities.

So when teenage substitute Renato Sanches drove forward with penalties looming, it was Ronaldo who made sure he matched his run and although his angled shot was saved, Ricardo Quaresma was on hand to nod in the rebound.

Fifth match (quarter-finals)

Wales 3 Belgium 1

Bale was a peripheral presence for much of the game but worked relentlessly to pressurise Belgium as they tried to build attacks.

Others were the goalscoring heroes as Wales' strength and team spirit shone through.

Portugal 1 Poland 1 (Portugal win 5-3 on penalties)

Four years ago Ronaldo was left high and dry as Portugal's unused fifth penalty taker after a semi-final shootout defeat by Spain.

This time he ensured there would be no repeat by slamming home his team's first but it was a rare sight of goal on another night when he spent more time berating his team mates than trying to score.

Ronaldo had one excellent chance five minutes from the end of normal time and, with the goal gaping, completely failed to connect with a ball dropping over his shoulder. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)