LISBON May 29 Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo believes the
pressure is off his country as they prepare for a daunting group at Euro 2012.
After being forced to qualify via the playoffs for the tournament, the
Portuguese are not being talked up as potential champions, especially as they
share Group B with Germany and the Netherlands.
"We know we are in the group of death with Germany, Netherlands and the team
who knocked us out (to the playoff) in the qualification phase, which was
Denmark," Ronaldo said in an interview published by Real Madrid's sponsor Bwin
on Tuesday.
"Those are going to be some very tough matches but I am confident we will go
past the group phase. I know we will not be favourites. Even better," he added.
Portugal faced whistles from their fans after a disappointing 0-0 home draw
against Macedonia on Saturday left question marks over the team's form.
They play Turkey in a friendly at the weekend, their final test before
leaving for Poland where the 27-year-old Real Madrid forward's trickery, pace
and ferocious shots are expected to be a highlight.
While he would love to captain Portugal to a first major success, Ronaldo
said he expected Spain to retain their title.
"I don't think there will be surprises in this Euro, Spain are very strong
and there are teams right behind them which are also very tough so I don't think
there will be any surprises," he said.
Having missed out on the trophy in Euro 2004 when hosts Portugal were beaten
by Greece in the final, Ronaldo's form will be vital.
Ronaldo scored only one goal in each of the last three major international
tournaments -- Euro 2008 and the World Cup finals in Germany and South Africa.
