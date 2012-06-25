DONETSK Facts and figures ahead of the first Euro 2012 semi-final between Portugal and Spain at the Donbass Arena on Wednesday (1845 GMT):

* Though Spain have much the better record in head-to-heads between the Iberian neighbours, winning 16 to Portugal's six of 34 games played, the record over the last 50 years is in Portugal's favour. The Portuguese have lost just twice to their arch-rivals and won four out of 12 in that period. Portugal also have the psychological advantage of winning the most recent fixture, a 4-0 thumping in a friendly in Lisbon in November 2010, a few months after Spain's World Cup triumph.

* It is the fourth time the two have met in major tournaments and honours are even there too. They drew 1-1 in a group game at Euro 84. Since then, hosts Portugal beat Spain 1-0 at Euro 2004 but were eliminated by the Spaniards 1-0 in the last 16 at the 2010 World Cup finals.

* Portugal have reached the semi-finals in three of the last four European Championship finals. After losing 2-1 to France in the last four at Euro 2000, they went one better as hosts in 2004, beating Netherlands 2-1 to go on to be defeated in the final by Greece. In 2008, their tournament ended in the quarter-finals with a 3-2 loss to Germany.

* Cristiano Ronaldo, with three goals in his last two games, is now on six at the last three Euro finals and is in line to set an outright Portuguese record. At present he is tied with Nuno Gomes, who scored his sixth in the 3-2 defeat by Germany at Euro 2008.

* Against France, Spain extended their amazing unbeaten record in competitive games to 18, 17 of them victories. They have kept clean sheets in their last three and conceded just eight in those 18 matches.

* In their last nine competitive games, Spain have had nine different opening scorers - David Villa, Xavi, Alvaro Negredo, Juan Mata, David Silva, Cesc Fabregas, Fernando Torres, Jesus Navas and Xabi Alonso.

