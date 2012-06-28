WARSAW Italy coach Cesare Prandelli will consider his future whatever happens in their Euro 2012 semi-final against Germany later on Thursday, despite having a contract until 2014.

The former Fiorentina boss has long said that he has missed the cut and thrust of club football since replacing Marcello Lippi as Azzurri boss after their dreadful 2010 World Cup.

"I have a contract that links me to the national team until 2014 and I have a very good relationship with everybody," he told Italy's Rai TV in his traditional pre-game interview.

"I have always said that I miss the training pitch, let's let the Euros finish and we will consider everything."

Italy have vastly exceeded expectations by reaching the last four in Poland and Ukraine and the Italian federation would be loath to lose thoughtful tactician Prandelli.

