LONDON Spain may have an iron grip on Europe's club competitions but the English Premier League is the dominant power when it comes to the number of players competing at Euro 2016.

Spain have won the last two European championships and La Liga clubs have claimed Europe's major club trophies, the Champions League and Europa League, for the last three seasons.

Yet a quarter of the 552 players going to Euro 2016 play in the English leagues, nearly four times as many as those from La Liga, according to figures from Grosvenor Casinos.

While no English club has won in Europe since Chelsea lifted the Europa League in 2013, England still appears to be the most popular destination for international players.

Even the Bundesliga, where 13 of world champions Germany's 23-man squad ply their trade, is dwarfed by the English Premier League in terms of the number of players at this year's Euros.

There are more than double the number of players going to the month-long tournament from the English game than from the German League.

The finals start on Friday when hosts France face Romania.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)